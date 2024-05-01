Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

