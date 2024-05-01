Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 386 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $378.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

