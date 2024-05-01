Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

