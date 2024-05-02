DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.13, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $143.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,782 shares of company stock worth $63,130,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

