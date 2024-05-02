Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.33% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $401,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

NYSE PB traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,014. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

