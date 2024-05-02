Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Decreased by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for 2.0% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $61,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $970.62.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $131.34 on Wednesday, hitting $727.46. 8,311,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,663,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $952.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.71 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

