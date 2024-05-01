Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $683,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,590 shares of company stock worth $33,086,361. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.