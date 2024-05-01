Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $365.18 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.56 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

