reAlpha Tech Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 22nd (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech’s (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 22nd. reAlpha Tech had issued 4,151,519 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $95,526,452 based on an initial share price of $23.01. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AIRE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. reAlpha Tech has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $575.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

