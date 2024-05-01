iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 2.0 %

IAUM opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

