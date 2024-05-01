Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 315 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

