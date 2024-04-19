Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

