Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,276,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,436,000 after buying an additional 199,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

