Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 84.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,774,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,218,000 after buying an additional 171,939 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.57. 606,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

