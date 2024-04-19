HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

