L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.47.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
