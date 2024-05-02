One Day In July LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 241,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $502.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

