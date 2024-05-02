Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $14.34 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

