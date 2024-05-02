iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,870 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

