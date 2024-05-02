Critical Survey: Boeing (NYSE:BA) versus New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Boeing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $77.79 billion 1.35 -$2.22 billion ($3.55) -48.30 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 1 8 13 0 2.55 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $222.41, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -2.81% N/A -2.55% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03%

Summary

Boeing beats New Horizon Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About New Horizon Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.