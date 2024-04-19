Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.