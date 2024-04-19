ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.86.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $324.50 on Monday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.53 and its 200 day moving average is $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

