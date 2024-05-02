Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £35,210.18 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen bought 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($44,228.34).

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.42) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,892.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Marshalls plc has a 52 week low of GBX 195.30 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.60 ($3.96).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 420 ($5.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

