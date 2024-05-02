StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
