Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

