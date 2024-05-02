Cecilia McAnulty Purchases 5,077 Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Cecilia McAnulty bought 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,969 ($24.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($125,569.82).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,345.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,803.76. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50).

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,585.03%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.