InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.50 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,524,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $583.45 per share, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,824. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

