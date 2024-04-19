StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

