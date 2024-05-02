Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

