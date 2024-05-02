Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,110 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

