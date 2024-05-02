Intrust Bank NA Has $520,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 106,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

