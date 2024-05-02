Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 99,060 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,060 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

