Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 50.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 433,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,159,000 after acquiring an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average is $216.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.