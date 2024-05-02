Intrust Bank NA Buys 277 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.