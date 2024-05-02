Intrust Bank NA Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

