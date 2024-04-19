Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,085 ($25.96) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,107.27.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.