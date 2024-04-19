Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,085 ($25.96) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,024.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,107.27.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.