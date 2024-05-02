PayPal USD (PYUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $22.24 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $327.96 million and $22.24 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 328,083,103 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 328,083,102.62. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99975385 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $25,448,976.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

