McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.37.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $274.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $197.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $306,000. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

