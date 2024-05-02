Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.
Mosaic Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
