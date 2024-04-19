Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
