Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kirkland’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.