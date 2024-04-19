Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.