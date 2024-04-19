Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

