Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.