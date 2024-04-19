Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Read More
