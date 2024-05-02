Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.