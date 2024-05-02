Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 142,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

