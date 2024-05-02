PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549,495 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

