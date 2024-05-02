Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $130.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

