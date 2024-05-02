U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

