Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 450.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,763 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

