StockNews.com Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to “Buy”

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

