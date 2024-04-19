adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on adidas
adidas Stock Up 2.1 %
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
adidas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.